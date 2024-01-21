Open Menu

ECP Finalises Nationwide Classification For 92,500 Polling Stations

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorized over 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide.

Polling stations are categorized into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivity levels, official sources told APP.

From over 17,500 polling stations designated as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab, and 4,430 are in Sindh, all set to be monitored by CCTV cameras.

A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorized as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classified as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category. Responding to a question he said official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

