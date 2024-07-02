ECP Finalize Arrangements To Hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV Bye-poll
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized the arrangements to conduct bye-election in PK-22, Bajaur-IV on July 11th under proper security cover to ensure safety of voters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized the arrangements to conduct bye-election in PK-22, Bajaur-IV on July 11th under proper security cover to ensure safety of voters.
According to the ECP notification, the election campaign for Bye-Elections in PK-22, Bajaur-IV would end from the midnight falling between the July 9th and 10th, said a press release on Tuesday.
The political parties and the candidates have been requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll are conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner on July 11.
“Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both,” the notification said.
Recent Stories
ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat
Two electrocuted in Faisalabad
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts1 minute ago
-
Two electrocuted in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
Multan city divided into four zones to enhance efficiency of civil defence apparatus, ahead of Muhar ..23 minutes ago
-
FESCO revises electricity bills24 minutes ago
-
Stolen vehicle traced, returned to owner24 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy praises CPEC & Gwadar impact ;eyes deeper ties with Pakistan across sectors24 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during Muharram: CPO33 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's arrest an internal matter of Pakistan: Law minister34 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting people from inflation: CM34 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case35 minutes ago
-
Humidity compels citizens to stay indoors, urgent need for environmental action stressed53 minutes ago
-
DC vows to provide all facilities to tourists53 minutes ago