ECP Finalize Arrangements To Hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV Bye-poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized the arrangements to conduct bye-election in PK-22, Bajaur-IV on July 11th under proper security cover to ensure safety of voters

According to the ECP notification, the election campaign for Bye-Elections in PK-22, Bajaur-IV would end from the midnight falling between the July 9th and 10th, said a press release on Tuesday.

The political parties and the candidates have been requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll are conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner on July 11.

“Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both,” the notification said.

