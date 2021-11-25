ECP finalizes arrangements for LG-elections in district

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements regarding local government elections to be be held on December 19

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Senior Superintendent Police, AA Commissioner, District Election Commissioner Haripur and representatives of all departments concerned attended the meeting .

DC said that Election Commission has allotted election symbols to the candidates while Election Commission and Police were finalizing all the arrangements.

District Election Commissioner Haripur informed the meeting that all kinds of rallies have been banned by the ECP , adding , monitoring teams will monitor local bodies election in all three Tehsils of district Haripur.

In the meeting issues related to security and transport also came under discussion.

Sanaullah urged the candidates to cooperate with the district administration toestablish a code of conduct during the election campaign.