ECP Finalizes Arrangements For LG Polls In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements for the first phase of local government elections in Balchistan's two districts on Sunday.

According to ECP, the elections are being held in district Lasbela, Hub and municipal committee, Haramzai of district Pashin.

Polling materials, including ballot papers, polling bags, and polling workers, have already arrive at their respective polling stations. All presiding officers have established polling stations and polling booths in their respective areas of duty.

There are a total of 272,323 registered voters in these two districts, with 153,236 male and 119,087 female voters. There are 259 polling stations and 690 polling booths to facilitate the voters.

While, some 6,151 male and 4,739 female voters are set to choose their representatives for municipal committee, Haramzai, Pishin, District.

As many as 13 polling stations and 30 polling booths have been set up for holding elections in municipal committee, Haramzai, Pishin district. A total of 79 candidates are contesting local body polls in municipal committee, Haramzai.

