ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase LG polls on Thursday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 18 districts on Thursday (March 31)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 18 districts on Thursday (March 31).

According to ECP, all polling material including ballet papers, polling bags and polling staff will reach at their respect polling station today with full security.

The distribution of polling material will start at 8:00am on Thursday in all 18 districts while the polling material will be disbursed from the Returning Officers. Foolproof security measures have been adopted to maintain law and order during the polling process.

All presiding officers will reach Wednesday evening to establish polling stations and polling booths. The elections will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts.

In these 18 districts, total registered voters are 80, 57,474 out of which 44, 89,771 voters are male while 35, 67,703 are female voters.

Out of total 6,176 polling stations, 1,246 are male and 1,164 are female polling stations while 3,766 are combined polling stations besides 11 improvised.

As many as 16,509 polling booths have been established out of which 9,218 are male and 7,291 are female polling booths.

Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary ECP and Special Secretary will personally supervise the election process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, issuing the revised schedule of phase two of the polls in the province. In the first phase, local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.