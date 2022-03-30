UrduPoint.com

ECP Finalizes Arrangements To Hold KP Second Phase LG Polls On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 04:37 PM

ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase LG polls on Thursday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 18 districts on Thursday (March 31)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 18 districts on Thursday (March 31).

According to ECP, all polling material including ballet papers, polling bags and polling staff will reach at their respect polling station today with full security.

The distribution of polling material will start at 8:00am on Thursday in all 18 districts while the polling material will be disbursed from the Returning Officers. Foolproof security measures have been adopted to maintain law and order during the polling process.

All presiding officers will reach Wednesday evening to establish polling stations and polling booths. The elections will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts.

In these 18 districts, total registered voters are 80, 57,474 out of which 44, 89,771 voters are male while 35, 67,703 are female voters.

Out of total 6,176 polling stations, 1,246 are male and 1,164 are female polling stations while 3,766 are combined polling stations besides 11 improvised.

As many as 16,509 polling booths have been established out of which 9,218 are male and 7,291 are female polling booths.

Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary ECP and Special Secretary will personally supervise the election process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, issuing the revised schedule of phase two of the polls in the province. In the first phase, local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Male March December All From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

1 minute ago
 Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

2 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

2 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

2 minutes ago
 CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tari ..

CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for Feb

2 minutes ago
 Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

Poland urges EU to tax Russian oil and gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.