ECP Fines Bilawal, Various Ministers, Legislators For Violating Code Of Conduct In KP LG Polls

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:11 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fined various provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies for violating code of conduct in the first phase of Local Government elections being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 19

The ECP spokesman said district monitoring officer, Peshawar has imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, MPA Saeed Ghani and MNA Qadir Patel on violating code of conduct. While Nighat Aurakzai was issued warning letter, stating that on further violations the case would be sent to ECP for further action.

Similarly, district monitoring officer, Dera Ismael Khan has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Rs 30,000 fine was imposed on member provincial assembly PK-96 Ahmed Karim Kundi, Rs 10,000 on member provincial assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lutufur Rehman.

Likewise, district monitoring officer, Bannu has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on provincial minister Shah Muhammad Khan, member national assembly Zahid Khan Durrani was slapped Rs 50,000 fine, MPAs Malik Sher Azam Khan Wazir and Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan was imposed 50,000 fine each on violating code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officer, Bannu has also summoned leader of the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani in his office on December 11 on violation of code of conduct during election campaign.

