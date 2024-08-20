Open Menu

ECP Fixes Aug 26 For Postal Ballots In Bye-election In NA 171

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission (ECP) has fixed August 26 last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for Bye-Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III.

This facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in Government service, members of Armed Forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), said a press release issue here Tuesday.

Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The persons appointed by the Returning Officers, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote are advised to apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officers within three days of their appointment.

Applications for Postal Ballot should be made on the prescribed Form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency. Application Forms for Postal Ballot can be obtained from Mr. Waqas Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Contact No. 068-9230271. The application Form may also be downloaded from ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.

The application should be forwarded/endorsed by the office/ department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.

