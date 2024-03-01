ECP Fixes March 9 For Presidential Election
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for the presidential election to be held on March 9.
According to the schedule, the candidates may submit their nomination papers for the president office, until Saturday noon in Islamabad and four provincial capitals -- Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.
Nomination papers will undergo scrutiny by the Returning Officer in Islamabad by 10 am on Monday (March 4). Candidates have the option to withdraw their nomination papers before the Returning Officer in Islamabad until noon on Tuesday,
(March 5).
On the same day, the list of candidates will be made public. Candidates can opt out of the contest by March 6, and polling is scheduled to take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on March 9 at Parliament House in Islamabad and the provincial
Assembly buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.
An alliance of major political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has nominated Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency. Asif Zardari had previously served from 2008 to 2013.
