ECP For Submission Of Postal Ballot Applications By Jan 22

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ECP for submission of postal ballot applications by Jan 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the January 22 deadline for eligible individuals to submit their postal ballots for both the national and provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to instructions issued by ECP, the government officials, armed forces personnel as well as their spouses and children, away from their Constituencies, besides individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities were entitled for postal ballot.

The ECP said that the application for a postal ballot should be written on the prescribed form which could be obtained from the concerned returning officer or might also be downloaded from the commission’s website and forwarded to the respectively Returning Officer.

Upon receiving an application, the Returning Officer would send a ballot paper and an envelope having a form of certificate of posting on its face, indicating the posting date to the applicant.

The applicant would cast his/her vote as would be prescribed in the form and post the ballot paper to the returning officer in the provided envelope, separately for both the national and provincial assemblies before the consolidation of the results.

