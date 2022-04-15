UrduPoint.com

ECP Forms 50 Union Councils In Islamabad

Published April 15, 2022

ECP forms 50 Union Councils in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Delimitation Committee for Local Government Islamabad on Friday released the preliminary list of Constituencies as per the schedule of delimitation of local bodies.

According to ECP, fifty union councils have been formed in Islamabad while within each union council six general wards and two women's wards have been formed.

Preliminary list of constituencies has been posted and citizens have been asked to contact the District Election Commissioner's Office Islamabad and the Regional Election Commissioner office Rawalpindi for suggestions and objections

