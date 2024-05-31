ECP Forms Committee For Delimitation Of Constituencies In Federal Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a three-member committee for constituency delimitation to hold local government elections in the Federal capital based on the seventh census.
According to a notification, the District Election Commissioner has been appointed as convener, with Election Officer Rawalpindi-I and Election Officer-II as members.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has written a letter to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, warning that delays will not be tolerated in the delimitation process.
According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the delimitation of Constituencies will start from June 1 to June 19.
The initial publication will be held by June 20, with objections allowed from June 21 to July 5.
Objections will be resolved by July 20, and the final delimitation will be published on July 23.
