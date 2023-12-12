Open Menu

ECP Free To Hold Elections On Time: Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ECP free to hold elections on time: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was free to hold elections on February 8.

Elections Commission was constitutionally bound to conduct free and fair elections across the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the PPP will field candidates from every part of Punjab as well as from other provinces, he said and added that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari should take part in general elections.

In reply to a question, he said there was a need to discuss the Charter of Economy. Every government will have to formulate an economic formula for a longer time.

Zardari said Chairman PTI was responsible for damaging the country's economy.

