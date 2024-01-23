ECP freezes local government development funds for election transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the development funds of all local government departments to ensure election transparency.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the development funds of local government departments will remain suspended until the announcement of the general election results.

The notification specifies that local governments are limited to handling daily sanitation and cleanliness operations, with no initiation or execution of local development schemes.

The notification additionally mentions that local governments and cantonment boards are prohibited from awarding tenders until the results of the general elections are announced.