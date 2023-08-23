Open Menu

ECP Full Powers To Hold Next Elections Within Stipulated Time Frame: Senator Maqbool

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had powers to organize general elections within the stipulated time frame

"The ECP is responsible to announce the schedule for next elections after completion of the delimitation process," he said while talking to PTV.

He appreciated the ECP for inviting political party leaders for developing consensus on important issues. Political stability was vital for resolving economic issues, he added.

Senator Baharmand Tangi of Pakistan Peoples Party , while talking to ptv, said the ECP had taken a good initiative by inviting political party leadership for consultations on the matters relating to general elections and delimitation.

He said that his party had repeatedly asked the ECP to conduct the general elections within 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies.

Tangi said election was the only way to strengthen political, democratic and economic system in Pakistan.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Tariq Yusuf said the ECP should hold elections on time so that political and democratic process could move forward smoothly.

To a question about tax evaders, he said there was a dire need to create awareness among masses aboutsignificance of paying tax. He said it was also imperative to evolve a comprehensive strategy for creating a tax friendly culture in the country.

