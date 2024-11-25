ECP Gears Up For Fair By-elections In PP-139
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates.
Independent candidates are actively campaigning, with a total of 8 contenders vying for the seat.
The by-elections have been triggered by the unfortunate death of former MPA, Rana Afzaal Hussain, the elder brother of Federal Minister and PML-N, Rana Tanveer Hussain.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has nominated Rana Tahir Iqbal as its candidate for the by-election.
Rana Iqbal has been running an energetic campaign, with his election office in Kot Abdul Malik Town Committee becoming a hub of activity and drawing public attention.
PML-N candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal expressed his confidence in the support of the people of PP-139. He emphasized that the constituency has always been a stronghold of PML-N, and he believes the residents will once again elect a PML-N representative on December 5.
/395
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..
Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest9 minutes ago
-
Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderabad: Secretary Sports9 minutes ago
-
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution9 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir9 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities9 minutes ago
-
IGHDS organizes day for end violence against women9 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker highlights journalism's role in nation-building9 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers, defaulters held in Okara9 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit2 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to divert public money t ..2 hours ago
-
Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand2 hours ago