ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates.

Independent candidates are actively campaigning, with a total of 8 contenders vying for the seat.

The by-elections have been triggered by the unfortunate death of former MPA, Rana Afzaal Hussain, the elder brother of Federal Minister and PML-N, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has nominated Rana Tahir Iqbal as its candidate for the by-election.

Rana Iqbal has been running an energetic campaign, with his election office in Kot Abdul Malik Town Committee becoming a hub of activity and drawing public attention.

PML-N candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal expressed his confidence in the support of the people of PP-139. He emphasized that the constituency has always been a stronghold of PML-N, and he believes the residents will once again elect a PML-N representative on December 5.

/395