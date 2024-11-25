Open Menu

ECP Gears Up For Fair By-elections In PP-139

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates.

Independent candidates are actively campaigning, with a total of 8 contenders vying for the seat.

The by-elections have been triggered by the unfortunate death of former MPA, Rana Afzaal Hussain, the elder brother of Federal Minister and PML-N, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has nominated Rana Tahir Iqbal as its candidate for the by-election.

Rana Iqbal has been running an energetic campaign, with his election office in Kot Abdul Malik Town Committee becoming a hub of activity and drawing public attention.

PML-N candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal expressed his confidence in the support of the people of PP-139. He emphasized that the constituency has always been a stronghold of PML-N, and he believes the residents will once again elect a PML-N representative on December 5.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Sheikhupura Hub December Muslim All PP-139

Recent Stories

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

25 seconds ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

3 minutes ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

26 seconds ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

29 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

31 seconds ago
 Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

9 minutes ago
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

9 minutes ago
 Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

17 minutes ago
 Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of p ..

Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest

9 minutes ago
 Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam pre ..

Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

9 minutes ago
 Construction work on roads ongoing in various area ..

Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan