ECP gears up to oversee LG by-elections across 26 districts in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistani (ECP) is finalizing a plan to establish three tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to oversee the local government by-elections in 26 Sindh districts being held on November 14.

The Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) will be set up at the provincial, divisional, and district levels to register and address public complaints of candidates and people.

According to an ECP official al EMCCs will be activated 24 hours before the local government by-elections and will remain operational until the final result is announced.

The provincial election monitoring and control centre will oversee the electoral process 24/7 from the office of the provincial election commissioner, while the regional election monitoring and control centre will monitor elections at the divisional level, managed by regional election commissioners, to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming local government by-elections.

At the district level, the EMCC will operate under the supervision of District Returning Officers to monitor and address complaints during the upcoming local government by-elections.

Elections will be held in 26 districts of Sindh, Pakistan including Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Malir, Korangi Karachi, Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi Central, and Karachi Kemari.

