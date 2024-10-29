ECP Gears Up To Oversee LG By-elections Across 26 Districts In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistani (ECP) is finalizing a plan to establish three tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to oversee the local government by-elections in 26 Sindh districts being held on November 14.
The Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) will be set up at the provincial, divisional, and district levels to register and address public complaints of candidates and people.
According to an ECP official al EMCCs will be activated 24 hours before the local government by-elections and will remain operational until the final result is announced.
The provincial election monitoring and control centre will oversee the electoral process 24/7 from the office of the provincial election commissioner, while the regional election monitoring and control centre will monitor elections at the divisional level, managed by regional election commissioners, to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming local government by-elections.
At the district level, the EMCC will operate under the supervision of District Returning Officers to monitor and address complaints during the upcoming local government by-elections.
Elections will be held in 26 districts of Sindh, Pakistan including Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Malir, Korangi Karachi, Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi Central, and Karachi Kemari.
/395
Recent Stories
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony8 minutes ago
-
AI to prescribe better medicine for individuals: PU VC8 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case9 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon9 minutes ago
-
FDA completes 95% electrification in FDA city9 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 236 properties9 minutes ago
-
DC inspects polio drive9 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured near Sibi traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Five-day ToT program at SAU concludes9 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Minister for Defence calls on Naval Chief at NHQ29 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador, CM agrees to strengthen cooperation38 minutes ago
-
Tank administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda'38 minutes ago