ECP Grants Magisterial Authority To DRO For 2024 Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delegated the powers of a first-class magistrate to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure the seamless execution of the general elections in 2024.

According to the ECP notification released on Friday, magisterial powers were conferred upon District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) in accordance with Section 193 of the Election Act 2017.

These powers can be utilized by ROs and DROs during the general elections for national and provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan until the official announcement of final results for the candidates.

Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) have the authority to initiate action against candidates who breach the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The aforesaid officers will exercise the powers of the Magistrate first class in respect of the offences defined in Sections 169 and 171 and take cognizance of any such offence under Section 190 of the code of criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under Chapter XX of the code.

