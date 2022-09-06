UrduPoint.com

ECP Grants Two More Weeks To PTI To Submit Documents In Prohibited Funding Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tues­day granted further two weeks time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for submitting documents in prohibited funding case.

A four member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja adjourned the hearing, pertaining to the show-cause notice against for­mer prime minister Im­ran Khan in prohibited funding case, until September 19 on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) counsel.

PTI's lawyer Shah Khawar Shah submitted that PTI has sought information about donors from its foreign chapters."We have to receive some information from the Party's foreign chapter. We want to give you proper documents. It will be better if we are given two more weeks," Shah Khawar said.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and other documents of Pakistani donors were being sought for submitting a comprehensive reply. Certainly this required time for submitting reply, he said.

At this, the ECP bench gave fortnight time to the PTI's lawyer for submitting the documents.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that it should be ensured that time was being given for the last time.CEC asked PTI to submit replies so that the arguments can be started in the next hearing.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that two weeks have already passed, the Member Election Commission said that the hearing of this case had already lasted for 8 years.

