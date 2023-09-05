ECP Greenlights Khadim Hussain as additional IG Karachi range

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accorded its approval for the appointment of Khadim Hussain as Additional Inspector General (IG) for the Karachi Range at Grade 21.

In response to the Sindh government's request, the ECP has given its approval for the transfer and posting of 31 police officers, which includes the appointments such as Syed Asad Raza as DIG of South Zone, Karachi, Asim Khan as DIG of West Zone, Karachi, Ghulam Azfar as DIG of East Zone, Karachi, Tariq Razzaq as DIG of Hyderabad Range, Tanvir Alam as DIG of Mirpur Khas, and several others.