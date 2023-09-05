Open Menu

ECP Greenlights Khadim Hussain As Additional IG Karachi Range

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ECP Greenlights Khadim Hussain as additional IG Karachi range

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accorded its approval for the appointment of Khadim Hussain as Additional Inspector General (IG) for the Karachi Range at Grade 21.

In response to the Sindh government's request, the ECP has given its approval for the transfer and posting of 31 police officers, which includes the appointments such as Syed Asad Raza as DIG of South Zone, Karachi, Asim Khan as DIG of West Zone, Karachi, Ghulam Azfar as DIG of East Zone, Karachi, Tariq Razzaq as DIG of Hyderabad Range, Tanvir Alam as DIG of Mirpur Khas, and several others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Mirpur Khas Government

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

4 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

2 hours ago
IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan