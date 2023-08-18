Open Menu

ECP Halts NOC Issuance For New Housing Societies, Demands Commission's Clearance

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday banned the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for new housing societies, making commission approval necessary even in cases of urgency.

The ECP's notification stated that while the caretaker government has the capability to manage routine operational emergencies, it is advisable to refrain from making significant policy decisions.

The ECP's notice highlights a growing concern � changes in land usage initiated by the provincial government across various districts.

The issuance of NOCs by deputy commissioners to multiple housing societies has begun to compromise vital green spaces and productive agricultural land. This trend could potentially lead to disorderly and unplanned residential expansion, accompanied by possible corruption concerns in specific regions.

The responsibility of devising an appropriate policy to tackle this challenge falls squarely on the shoulders of the elected government, bypassing the caretaker government. Consequently, an immediate cessation of new NOC issuance is urged, with a directive to communicate this decision to all deputy commissioners.

In instances where the caretaker government identifies pressing matters in this context or any other, they are expected to present a well-justified case for review and approval by the commission before any action is taken.

Upholding the commission's legal mandate and guidelines is a fundamental expectation from the caretaker government as they fulfil their duties.

