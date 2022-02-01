UrduPoint.com

ECP Hears Foreign Funding Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ECP hears foreign funding case

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday continued the hearing of foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday continued the hearing of foreign funding case.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had made Secretary ECP Umar Hameed as Incharge on the matter to ensure handing over all documents to the applicant.

Later, the commission fixed February 9 as next date for hearing of the case.

>