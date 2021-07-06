ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday heard the petition seeking a plea for disqualification of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Commission directed the applicants to appear before it in person on the next hearing.

Member ECP Justice ® Mrs Irshad Qaisar said as the application was about criminal proceedings so that the verdict should come shortly as the case had been pending for long.

The Commission sought the reason for not having the signature of applicants on the written reply.