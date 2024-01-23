ECP Holds Media Session Regarding Elections Reporting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aziz Bahadur on Tuesday highlighted the importance of media in the transparent conduct of elections in the current era. He said this in a Media Session at Peshawar Press Club regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct for media during electoral proceedings.
Aziz Bahadur highlighted the importance of media in the transparent conduct of elections. He said that the collaboration between the media and the Election Commission of Pakistan is crucial and important.
He said that accreditation cards are being issued to media representatives according to the prescribed procedures to cover elections properly. Aziz Bahadur informed the journalists that preparations for the elections on February 8 are in their final stages, and arrangements for peaceful and free elections are being made in continuous coordination with administrative bodies and other relevant authorities.
Responding to media queries, Joint Commissioner Bahadur mentioned that accreditation cards for reporters and observers carrying out training for polling staff and security personnel provide access to polling stations.
He also clarified that the results of postal ballots will be counted alongside the preliminary results. Asif Ali Yasin, Director Elections, presented a comprehensive overview of the ethical framework and legal framework concerning elections, ensuring fair and reliable elections.
The session saw active participation from attendees, with many engaging in insightful discussions and posing relevant questions, all of which were addressed by the speakers.
Earlier, President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, expressed gratitude for the Session organized by the Election Commission of Pakistan, acknowledging the valuable insights gained.
