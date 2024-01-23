Open Menu

ECP Holds Media Session Regarding Elections Reporting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aziz Bahadur on Tuesday highlighted the importance of media in the transparent conduct of elections in the current era. He said this in a Media Session at Peshawar Press Club regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct for media during electoral proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aziz Bahadur on Tuesday highlighted the importance of media in the transparent conduct of elections in the current era. He said this in a Media Session at Peshawar Press Club regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct for media during electoral proceedings.

Aziz Bahadur highlighted the importance of media in the transparent conduct of elections. He said that the collaboration between the media and the Election Commission of Pakistan is crucial and important.

He said that accreditation cards are being issued to media representatives according to the prescribed procedures to cover elections properly. Aziz Bahadur informed the journalists that preparations for the elections on February 8 are in their final stages, and arrangements for peaceful and free elections are being made in continuous coordination with administrative bodies and other relevant authorities.

Responding to media queries, Joint Commissioner Bahadur mentioned that accreditation cards for reporters and observers carrying out training for polling staff and security personnel provide access to polling stations.

He also clarified that the results of postal ballots will be counted alongside the preliminary results. Asif Ali Yasin, Director Elections, presented a comprehensive overview of the ethical framework and legal framework concerning elections, ensuring fair and reliable elections.

The session saw active participation from attendees, with many engaging in insightful discussions and posing relevant questions, all of which were addressed by the speakers.

Earlier, President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, expressed gratitude for the Session organized by the Election Commission of Pakistan, acknowledging the valuable insights gained.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan February Media All From

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

6 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

6 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

3 minutes ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

6 minutes ago
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

3 minutes ago
 ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

3 minutes ago
 DPO issues directives for enhanced security during ..

DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections

3 minutes ago
 FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in l ..

FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China

3 minutes ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

10 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan