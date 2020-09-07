ECP holds meeting for conducting LB polls in Sindh province

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a meeting here on Monday for conducting local body elections in Sindh province.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by ECP members and senior officials, leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Taj Haider, Nisar Ahmad Khoro, Farhat Ullah Babar, Murtaza Wahaab and Khalid Chacher besides Special Secretary Local Government Sindh and Research Officer Local Government Sindh.

Representatives from PPP and Sindh government were of view that as the Department of Statistics has not officially published the figures of census of Pakistan 2017, therefore, as per law and constitution, the ECP could not hold elections on unofficial data of population.

Director General Law briefed the commission that the period of local government system is ended on August 30, 2020 and the ECP is responsible to ensure holding of elections as per law.

The commission heard the view point of representatives of PPP and Sindh government. It said that the commission will make suitable decision as per law and constitution on stance of PPP and Sindh Government.