ECP holds seminar for mainstreaming minorities in electoral process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner, Pir Maqbool Ahmed here on Friday said that inclusive elections are fair elections where every citizen of the country is able to play their role.

He was addressing at one day seminar on "mainstreaming of minorities in electoral process as per section 47 and 48 of the Election Act, 2017" held in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) KP at Peshawar.

The ECP organized the seminar in coordination with DAI-Tabeer. Additional Director General Gender Affairs, Ms Nighat Siddique, Director Genders Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari, Ms Alyia of DAI-Tabeer, ECP officers besides representatives of minorities and media.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said the inclusion of minorities in electoral processes is one such matter that merits consideration and efforts.

He further said that article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan stated that all citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

Maqbool spoke of the ECP's work to contribute to Pakistan's efforts towards achieving the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, referring to sustainable development goals 10 (reduce inequalities) and 11 (increase inclusively).

He stressed the participants to go to their display centres and check their Names in the voter lists being displayed in order to make it transparent and error free for the upcoming local government elections in KP.

On this occasion, Additional Director General Gender Affairs, Ms Nighat Siddique made a special mention of ECP gender and disability electoral working group, which comprises relevant government and non government organizations. This working group has grown over the last few years to become a regular initiative between ECP and civil society organizations at the national and provincial level, she said.

The role of KP gender group headed by its active director general affairs is commendable which has been very active and contributed a lot in this regard. She also appreciated PEC KP for organizing the seminar for minorities to take on board regarding ECP's initiatives to ensure their participation in electoral process. The ECP is fully aware of the issues and challenges faced by the socially excluded groups such as persons with disabilities, transgender persons and minorities.

Haroon Khan Shinwari in his welcome address. thanked the participants and group members for attending the function and announced that such gatherings would be arranged in future to resolve the electoral related issues of the minorities.

