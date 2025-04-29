ECP Holds Voter Awareness Program For Special People
April 29, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized a voter awareness program at Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dhobi Ghat Faisalabad specifically for persons with special disabilities to ensure their active participation in the democratic process.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nadeem, District Election Commissioner, highlighted the importance of voting and said that the ECP provides equal opportunities for all citizens particularly the marginalized groups to engage in the electoral system freely. He said that voting is both a basic right and a national duty. “The ECP is making continuous efforts to ensure that every eligible citizen particularly underrepresented communities is fully empowered to participate in elections” he added.
He also mentioned that any Pakistani citizen aged 18 or above with a valid CNIC can easily register to vote and may check the registration status by sending an SMS to 8300.
Sajid Hussain Rathor, District Election Commissioner, highlighted the ECP’s stance and said that the commission considers special people an essential part of society. Hence, it is taking concrete steps to accommodate them throughout the voting process, he added.
Ms. Ayesha Anjum, Assistant Director Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Faisalabad, and Dr. Iftikhar, Head of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan, also addressed the gathering and offered valuable insights.
They expressed full support for the ECP's voter education efforts and said that their organizations are committed to partner with the ECP in creating awareness among the masses about their democratic rights.
