ECP Hosts Workshop To Promote Voter Awareness, Civic Engagement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday conducted a comprehensive workshop for journalists and civil society organizations (CSOs) here to foster greater voter awareness and encourage civic participation, particularly among marginalized communities.
The workshop was inaugurated by Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Director Elections at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He underscored the ECP's commitment to inclusivity and democratic engagement.
Khan emphasized the importance of voter registration and participation without any discrimination, stating that the ECP continues to undertake various initiatives to ensure that all citizens, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities, are empowered to participate in the electoral process.
“Through collaboration with media and civil society, we aim to build a more informed and engaged electorate, thereby strengthening the democratic foundations of Pakistan,” Khan said.
Key sessions during the workshop were conducted by Ms. Duriya Aamir, Director Media Coordination at ECP Secretariat, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, and Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director MCO.
The sessions focused on the critical role of voter registration in shaping the nation’s democratic future and highlighted ECP’s strategic efforts to reach underrepresented populations.
The workshop concluded with a reaffirmed commitment from all stakeholders to support the ECP's mission of fostering an inclusive and participatory electoral environment across KP and beyond.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur commemorated in DIKhan to celebrate historic victory & salute heroes44 seconds ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to mark victory in battle for truth47 seconds ago
-
Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tas ..49 seconds ago
-
ECP hosts workshop to promote voter awareness, civic engagement54 seconds ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremonies held at IIUI to mark Yaum-e-Tashakur56 seconds ago
-
NA passes nine bills58 seconds ago
-
NA approves resolution to increase CSS Exam age limit1 minute ago
-
ASI shot at, injured in robbery attempt1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 116.36 kg of drugs worth Rs 90 mln11 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur11 minutes ago
-
PM visits CMH, inquire after health of injured soldiers11 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense issues heatwave advisory for citizens, urges to adopt precautionary measures11 minutes ago