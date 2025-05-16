Open Menu

ECP Hosts Workshop To Promote Voter Awareness, Civic Engagement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday conducted a comprehensive workshop for journalists and civil society organizations (CSOs) here to foster greater voter awareness and encourage civic participation, particularly among marginalized communities.

The workshop was inaugurated by Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Director Elections at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He underscored the ECP's commitment to inclusivity and democratic engagement.

Khan emphasized the importance of voter registration and participation without any discrimination, stating that the ECP continues to undertake various initiatives to ensure that all citizens, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities, are empowered to participate in the electoral process.

“Through collaboration with media and civil society, we aim to build a more informed and engaged electorate, thereby strengthening the democratic foundations of Pakistan,” Khan said.

Key sessions during the workshop were conducted by Ms. Duriya Aamir, Director Media Coordination at ECP Secretariat, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, and Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director MCO.

The sessions focused on the critical role of voter registration in shaping the nation’s democratic future and highlighted ECP’s strategic efforts to reach underrepresented populations.

The workshop concluded with a reaffirmed commitment from all stakeholders to support the ECP's mission of fostering an inclusive and participatory electoral environment across KP and beyond.

