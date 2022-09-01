UrduPoint.com

ECP, IHC Looking Into Tosha Khana, Contempt Of Court Cases Filed Against Imran: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 11:13 PM

ECP, IHC looking into Tosha Khana, contempt of court cases filed against Imran: Minister

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), are looking into "Tosha Khana" and Contempt of the Court cases filed against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), are looking into "Tosha Khana" and Contempt of the Court cases filed against Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership has committed 'contempt of the court' for threatening a woman judge, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PTI are using derogatory language against the state institutions.

The action, he said would be taken against those found involved in such activity as per law of the country.

Commenting on Shaukat Tarin's negative remarks, he said, "It is regrettable and condemnable."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shaukat Tarin Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Women Islamabad High Court TV Court

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail estimate flood devastation to cost $ ..

Miftah Ismail estimate flood devastation to cost $10 billion

13 seconds ago
 Angola's opposition files legal challenge against ..

Angola's opposition files legal challenge against vote results

14 seconds ago
 Every flood-affected family to resettle in their h ..

Every flood-affected family to resettle in their homes soon: Basharat Raja

16 seconds ago
 Russia Will Not Invite International Observers to ..

Russia Will Not Invite International Observers to Upcoming Regional Elections - ..

21 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special ..

Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 Grossi Says After Visit to ZNPP That IAEA Will Kee ..

Grossi Says After Visit to ZNPP That IAEA Will Keep Permanent Presence There

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.