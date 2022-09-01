ECP, IHC looking into Tosha Khana, contempt of court cases filed against Imran: Minister

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), are looking into "Tosha Khana" and Contempt of the Court cases filed against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), are looking into "Tosha Khana" and Contempt of the Court cases filed against Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership has committed 'contempt of the court' for threatening a woman judge, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PTI are using derogatory language against the state institutions.

The action, he said would be taken against those found involved in such activity as per law of the country.

Commenting on Shaukat Tarin's negative remarks, he said, "It is regrettable and condemnable."