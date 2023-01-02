UrduPoint.com

ECP Imparted Training To 0.375 Mln Officials Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had imparted training to 375,149 election officials in 2022 to build their capacity for ensuring free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

According to an ECP official, the election staff was trained how to deal with the voters to maintain transparency and impartiality in the polling process. About 10,719 training workshops were conducted last year for imparting basic knowledge and fundamental techniques to the officials.

The ECP, he said, also launched a campaign "Mainstreaming of Youth in Electoral Processes Programme" to raise awareness about the importance of electoral process.

Some 520 awareness sessions were held in universities and colleges across the country to make the youth aware about the importance of electoral process.

The Commission was also conducting a special awareness campaign in educational institutions, he added.

The official said,"The inclusion of eunuchs, persons with disabilities and minorities in the electoral process is also the constitutional responsibility of the ECP for which it has taken effective measures."

