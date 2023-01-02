UrduPoint.com

ECP Imparts Training Among Election Officials Last Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given capacity building training to 375,149 election officials in 2022 for ensuring free, fair, impartial elections in a befitting manner.

According to an ECP official, the polling staff was told about dealing with the voters to maintain transparency and impartiality in the polling process. As many as 10,719 training workshops were conducted during the last year for imparting basic knowledge and fundamental techniques among the polling officials.

The official said that during the training workshop, election officials were trained to ensure free and fair elections at their respective polling stations.

The ECP has also launched an awareness campaign titled Mainstreaming of Youth in Electoral Processes Programme to raise awareness about the importance of electoral process.

The ECP organized as many as 520 awareness sessions in different universities and colleges across the country to make youth aware about the importance of electoral process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been conducting a special awareness campaign for students in various educational institutions throughout the country to create awareness about the electoral process and students could play their role as responsible and active citizens in all upcoming elections.

He said,"The inclusion of eunuchs, persons with disabilities and minorities in the electoral process is also the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission for which they have taken various effective measures."\395

