ECP imparts training of 27 officers to ensure free polls

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is currently providing training to its 27 newly appointed officers through skill-enhancing sessions at Lahore's Civil Services academy to equip them to perform election duty effectively.

According to the spokesman ECP, the training that commenced on August 1st is scheduled to conclude on August 11th.

Throughout the training period, officers were receiving comprehensive instructions on diverse areas of election management, election laws, procedures for voter registration, and election technology.

This training will contribute to achieving the core objectives of the Election Commission: ensuring elections that are free, fair, and transparent. It will also enhance officers' efficiency while fostering teamwork and leadership skills.