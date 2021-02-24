, ECP Imposes Fine Of Rs 30,000 On Qasim Suri For Violating Code Of Conduct Of NA-75

The Deputy Speaker had visited NA-75 by-election campaign when he came to Daska after which he was imposed fine on him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for committing violation of code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls.

The ECP had imposed fine on him after he took part in NA-75 by-election campaign when he came to Daska on Feb 11.

In NA-75 by-election, two people were killed and two others were injured due to tension during the voting process.

The firing incident took place at the Gondka polling station which left three persons injured, with two succumbing to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Commission had ordered an inquiry into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations in the Daska by-election. Results of the constituency, therefore, were withheld.