ECP Imposes Fines On Violation Of Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed fines on two candidates for violating the code of conduct while an explanation has also been sought from three other candidates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed fines on two candidates for violating the code of conduct while an explanation has also been sought from three other candidates.
Following the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, district monitoring officers and monitoring teams were taking action against violations of the code of conduct in the province of Sindh, said a statement issued here.
The district monitoring officer Karachi South has imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on Khurram Sher Zaman for continuous violations of the code of conduct and not submitting any explanation sought by the authority.
In another case, a fine of Rs 48,000 has been imposed on NA-248 candidate Muhammad Hasan Khan for taking unauthorized steps in Karachi East while he was also instructed to ensure thorough compliance of the election code of conduct.
Meanwhile, notices were issued to the candidate of NA 191 Ali Jan Mazari and candidate on PS 06 Mehboob Bijarani for displaying weapons in the constituency of Sindh Assembly PS 6 Kashmor.
While in Sukkur, a notice has been issued to the candidate for firing during the election campaign and an explanation has been sought in this regard.
PEC Sindh Sharifullah stringently directed the district monitoring officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in letter and spirit to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. Any negligence and violation will not be tolerated in this regard, he warned.
Recent Stories
CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use
Minister for developing strong field mechanism
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abus ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC
National Students Olympic Games kick off
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use5 minutes ago
-
Minister for developing strong field mechanism5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abuses: Mushaal7 minutes ago
-
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections7 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case23 minutes ago
-
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC23 minutes ago
-
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur23 minutes ago
-
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told26 minutes ago
-
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director26 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting26 minutes ago
-
Political & economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speakers26 minutes ago