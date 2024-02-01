Open Menu

ECP Imposes Fines On Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 10:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed fines on two candidates for violating the code of conduct while an explanation has also been sought from three other candidates.

Following the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, district monitoring officers and monitoring teams were taking action against violations of the code of conduct in the province of Sindh, said a statement issued here.

The district monitoring officer Karachi South has imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on Khurram Sher Zaman for continuous violations of the code of conduct and not submitting any explanation sought by the authority.

In another case, a fine of Rs 48,000 has been imposed on NA-248 candidate Muhammad Hasan Khan for taking unauthorized steps in Karachi East while he was also instructed to ensure thorough compliance of the election code of conduct.

Meanwhile, notices were issued to the candidate of NA 191 Ali Jan Mazari and candidate on PS 06 Mehboob Bijarani for displaying weapons in the constituency of Sindh Assembly PS 6 Kashmor.

While in Sukkur, a notice has been issued to the candidate for firing during the election campaign and an explanation has been sought in this regard.

PEC Sindh Sharifullah stringently directed the district monitoring officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in letter and spirit to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. Any negligence and violation will not be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

