ECP Imposes Rs 966,000 In Fines On Candidates,officials In KPK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has exerted its authority by imposing fines totaling Rs 966,000 on candidates and officials in various divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for violating code of conduct

In response to violations of the Election Code of Conduct, District Monitoring Officers, acting under direct ECP orders, are taking strict measures. They are issuing notices and imposing penalties on those found guilty of breaching the Election Code of Conduct, said official sources.

The fines, dispersed among various divisions, highlight the ECP's dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral atmosphere. In Peshawar Division, candidates incurred a combined fine of Rs95,000, showcasing the authorities' strong response to violations.

Meanwhile, in Malakand Division, a more substantial penalty of Rs300,000 was imposed, emphasizing a robust stance against any transgressions.

The dedication to preserving the integrity of the electoral process persisted in Hazara Division, where candidates facing penalties were fined Rs171,000. Mardan Division echoed this stance with a penalty of Rs105,000, reinforcing the consistent application of consequences for violations. Similarly, Kohat Division and Bannu Division faced the impact of ECP's enforcement, incurring fines of Rs115,000 and Rs30,000, respectively.

In the Dera Ismail Khan Division, candidates collectively faced a substantial fine of Rs150,000, highlighting the gravity of the detected violations in the region.

