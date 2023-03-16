UrduPoint.com

ECP Informed About Security Concerns Related To KP Assembly Polls: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ECP informed about security concerns related to KP assembly polls: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali here on Thursday said that he had informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the security concerns of the provincial caretaker government related to polls.

Talking to media, he said that political matters should not be taken to court rather, such matters should be solved amicably, adding that all the political parties of the country agreed on one point that there should be no separate election in the country.

The Governor said that two days ago, several former MPAs of PTI contacted him from Zaman Park and requested to hold elections simultaneously adding that he advised them to convince their leader Imran Khan in this regard.

Ghulam Ali said that if elections are not held simultaneously, then the same would happen after every five years.

"Imran Khan won seven out of eight seats in the by-poll but still he made hues and cries of rigging over his defeat from one constituency", he expressed.

He said that the situation of Zaman Park earned bad name for the country and such an incident should not have happened, adding that it would not be remembered in good words in the history.

The Governor said that the political people never fear arrest rather they present themselves for the arrest without any resistance.

Regarding posting and transfers in the province, the Governor rejected his involvement in any posting and transfer and said that during the tenure of PTI government, a specific segment of bureaucracy was running the affairs of the province.

