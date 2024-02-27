ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed general public that voter registration, transfer and data correction according to the identity card can now be made in electoral rolls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed general public that voter registration, transfer and data correction according to the identity card can now be made in electoral rolls.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said that people can obtain Forms 21, 22, 23 and submit to the District Election Commissioner/Registration Officer, of their respective districts.

The vote registration, transfer and data validation would continue until the Election Commission releases the by-election schedule.

It said that after the release of the by-election schedule, the registration of vote, transfer and validation would be ceased in the Constituencies where the by-elections would be conducted for smooth flow of system.

