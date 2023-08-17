ECP initiates constituency delimitation process post Census 2023 approval

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has opted to initiate the delimitation of Constituencies following the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the Digital Population Census 2023 and complete the process within four months.

The decision to the effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by the ECP members, secretary and other officials, a press release said.

The ECP issued a notice seeking help from provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

According to the schedule, delimitation committees will be established on August 21. Administrative tasks concerning delimitation will be concluded by August 31. Delimitation committees' training is scheduled for September 1 to 4.

Allocation of district quotas for national and provincial assembly seats to delimitation committees will take place from September 5 to 7.

Delimitation committees will conduct the initial delineation of constituencies between September 8 and October 7.

Preliminary proposals will be made public on October 9. Representations on preliminary proposals can be filed between October 10 and November 8, and the Commission will address/hear these representations from November 10 to December 9. The final delimitations will be published on December 14.

It may be noted that after the CCI granted approval to the Digital Census 2023 results on August 5, an official notification was issued two days later.

As per Article 224 of the Constitution, it is stipulated that following the dissolution of the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly, a general election to the respective Assembly must take place within 90 days of the dissolution. The National Assembly was dissolved on August 10, and subsequently, the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan were also dissolved.

Similarly, after each census, it is necessary to delimit the constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. This process typically takes a minimum of four months to complete.