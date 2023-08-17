Open Menu

ECP Initiates Constituency Delimitation Process Post Census 2023 Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 10:24 PM

ECP initiates constituency delimitation process post Census 2023 approval

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has opted to initiate the delimitation of constituencies following the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the Digital Population Census 2023 and complete the process within four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has opted to initiate the delimitation of Constituencies following the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the Digital Population Census 2023 and complete the process within four months.

The decision to the effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by the ECP members, secretary and other officials, a press release said.

The ECP issued a notice seeking help from provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

According to the schedule, delimitation committees will be established on August 21. Administrative tasks concerning delimitation will be concluded by August 31. Delimitation committees' training is scheduled for September 1 to 4.

Allocation of district quotas for national and provincial assembly seats to delimitation committees will take place from September 5 to 7.

Delimitation committees will conduct the initial delineation of constituencies between September 8 and October 7.

Preliminary proposals will be made public on October 9. Representations on preliminary proposals can be filed between October 10 and November 8, and the Commission will address/hear these representations from November 10 to December 9. The final delimitations will be published on December 14.

It may be noted that after the CCI granted approval to the Digital Census 2023 results on August 5, an official notification was issued two days later.

As per Article 224 of the Constitution, it is stipulated that following the dissolution of the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly, a general election to the respective Assembly must take place within 90 days of the dissolution. The National Assembly was dissolved on August 10, and subsequently, the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan were also dissolved.

Similarly, after each census, it is necessary to delimit the constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. This process typically takes a minimum of four months to complete.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly May August September October November December From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

12 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

9 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

9 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

9 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

9 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

9 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

27 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

27 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

8 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

8 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan