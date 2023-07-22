Open Menu

ECP Inquires Into Caretaker Minister's Public Meeting Address

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ECP inquires into caretaker minister's public meeting address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.

In a statement, a representative of the ECP said the purpose of the report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary.

The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign.

In case of violation, legal action will be taken, concluded the spokesperson.

