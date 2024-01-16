ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed all provincial election commissioners, District Returning Officers (DROs), and Returning Officers (ROs) on Tuesday to refrain from changing candidates' electoral symbols at this point.

An ECP spokesperson said in a statement that, in case of a necessary symbol change, the relevant DRO should seek approval from the ECP, as the printing of ballot papers has already commenced, making a symbol alteration potentially challenging.