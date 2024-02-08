- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- ECP instructs PEMRA to take action against private channel for violating code of conduct
ECP Instructs PEMRA To Take Action Against Private Channel For Violating Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), to take action against a private news channel for broadcasting interview with a politician on Thursday, violating the code of conduct
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), to take action against a private news channel for broadcasting interview with a politician on Thursday, violating the code of conduct.
A spokesperson from the ECP stated that Dawn News breached Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017 and the Commission's Code of Conduct for National Media by broadcasting a live interview with a politician on Thursday afternoon.
The ECP expressed its concerns to PEMRA about a live interview with a political leader aired on the news channel, despite clear directives from the election commission (EC).
The ECP instructed the regulator to take action against the channels involved in such type of violations including halting their broadcast and initiating proceedings under Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 against them.
Recent Stories
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris
China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: association
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..
ECP permits journalists inside polling stations
Counting of ballot papers begins
Economy, democracy vital for a country's development, stability: Meher
Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 45
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected4 minutes ago
-
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims4 minutes ago
-
Polling ends with large voter turnout, counting underway4 minutes ago
-
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements4 minutes ago
-
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Elections4 minutes ago
-
ECP permits journalists inside polling stations9 minutes ago
-
Counting of ballot papers begins9 minutes ago
-
Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 459 minutes ago
-
Polling concludes peacefully across KP3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz visits polling station on Adiala Road3 minutes ago
-
ECP resolves 75 election complaints3 minutes ago