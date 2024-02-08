ECP instructs PEMRA to take action against private channel for violating code of conduct

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), to take action against a private news channel for broadcasting interview with a politician on Thursday, violating the code of conduct.

A spokesperson from the ECP stated that Dawn News breached Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017 and the Commission's Code of Conduct for National Media by broadcasting a live interview with a politician on Thursday afternoon.

The ECP expressed its concerns to PEMRA about a live interview with a political leader aired on the news channel, despite clear directives from the election commission (EC).

The ECP instructed the regulator to take action against the channels involved in such type of violations including halting their broadcast and initiating proceedings under Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 against them.