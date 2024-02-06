ECP Instructs Political Parties To Conclude Election Campaign After Deadline
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties and candidates across the country to conclude their election campaign by Tuesday midnight.
In a statement, the ECP spokesman announced that election campaign activities, corner meetings, public meetings, advertisements, and written materials expressing support or opposition for any specific political party or candidate are prohibited on electronic and print media after the deadline period. Additionally, the commission has prohibited all types of poll surveys. Results dissemination can commence one hour after the conclusion of polling. Channels and media outlets should clearly label these results as unofficial, the ECP spokesman said.
Returning officers will announce the progressive results of polling stations and complete unofficial results.
The ECP instructed electronic and print media to strictly adhere to the code of conduct and directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take strict action against those who violate the code of conduct. The ECP through a notification, has referred to Section 182 of the Election Act 2017, which prohibits political activities after the mentioned time. The ECP cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences. Additionally, the ECP appeals to the media and the public to collaborate for a free, fair, and transparent election process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scientists declare Hindu Kush Himalaya, a biosphere on the brink6 minutes ago
-
275 women to contest upcoming elections on general seats6 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arm holders netted6 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Mansehra, Besham, Mingora notified6 minutes ago
-
Play titled “Khoon Ki Wadi” staged at PAC7 minutes ago
-
Traffic arrangements for polling day7 minutes ago
-
Gohar Ejaz pledges to ensure robust security for upcoming Polls-20247 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march regarding election security7 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to resolve basic issues of masses: Abdul Qadir Gillani17 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns to end late night ahead of voting day17 minutes ago
-
Preparations complete for general elections in Punjab: Ijaz Anwar Chohan27 minutes ago
-
Siblings of Khar family set to give tough fight each other in NA- 18027 minutes ago