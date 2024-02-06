ECP instructs political parties to conclude election campaign after deadline

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties and candidates across the country to conclude their election campaign by Tuesday midnight.

In a statement, the ECP spokesman announced that election campaign activities, corner meetings, public meetings, advertisements, and written materials expressing support or opposition for any specific political party or candidate are prohibited on electronic and print media after the deadline period. Additionally, the commission has prohibited all types of poll surveys. Results dissemination can commence one hour after the conclusion of polling. Channels and media outlets should clearly label these results as unofficial, the ECP spokesman said.

Returning officers will announce the progressive results of polling stations and complete unofficial results.

The ECP instructed electronic and print media to strictly adhere to the code of conduct and directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take strict action against those who violate the code of conduct. The ECP through a notification, has referred to Section 182 of the Election Act 2017, which prohibits political activities after the mentioned time. The ECP cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences. Additionally, the ECP appeals to the media and the public to collaborate for a free, fair, and transparent election process.