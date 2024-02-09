- Home
- Pakistan
- ECP instructs Provincial Election Commissioners, ROs to announce results within 30 minutes
ECP Instructs Provincial Election Commissioners, ROs To Announce Results Within 30 Minutes
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan instructed the Provincial Election Commissioners and Returning Officers to announce election results within 30 minutes or face serious consequences.
The ECP, in a statement, also clarified that various media channels reporting election results based on the Commission sources were inaccurate, as it had not officially released any results.
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Fazal Hakeem wins PK Swat IV election3 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election10 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces felicitate nation on peaceful conduct of general elections3 hours ago
-
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock3 hours ago
-
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh4 hours ago
-
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting4 hours ago
-
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death4 hours ago
-
UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 20274 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM5 hours ago
-
Foolproof security made by police in city5 hours ago
-
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections5 hours ago