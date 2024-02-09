Open Menu

ECP Instructs Provincial Election Commissioners, ROs To Announce Results Within 30 Minutes

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:10 AM

ECP instructs Provincial Election Commissioners, ROs to announce results within 30 minutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan instructed the Provincial Election Commissioners and Returning Officers to announce election results within 30 minutes or face serious consequences.

The ECP, in a statement, also clarified that various media channels reporting election results based on the Commission sources were inaccurate, as it had not officially released any results.

