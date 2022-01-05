ECP interviews IT professionals for establishing PMU for EVMs, I-voting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A selection committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday interviewed Information Technology professionals for establishing Project Management Unit (PMU) for EVM / I-Voting and Enabling Technologies.

According to ECP, the PMU would have Project Director, Project Manager and Deputy Project Manager besides a host of professionals with expertise in various functional aspects of EVM such as storage, warehousing, networking, databasing etc. The Selection Committee comprising Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary, Additional Secretary, Director General (IT) and DG (NADRA) interviewed the IT professionals.

Meanwhile, the findings of three Committees formed to 'implement' legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting facility for overseas Pakistanis, were in the final stages and in next couple of days the Committees would present their reports to Election Commission. The ECP would move ahead after the recommendations of the three committees for internet voting for overseas Pakistanis and using EVMs in the elections.