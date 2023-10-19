ECP invites int’l, national observers to observe upcoming electoral polls : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson Haroon Shinwari Thursday said that the ECP was trying its best to ensure transparency and credibility in upcoming general election polls where they had invited international and national observers to observe the electoral process.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that national and international observance will provide us neutral feedback about the electoral process, adding, that the Election Commission accorded approval to the code of conduct for International Observers and also allowed to publish it on a priority basis.

He added that the voter lists across the country will be frozen on October 25, formally stopping the process of registration, correctness and transfer of voters.

He said all of the registered nationals will cast votes in the upcoming general elections, adding, that there are only 6 days left for the registration, transfer and correctness of the voters’ data.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said the Elections Act 2017 empowers the electoral body to invite local or foreign observers to monitor the elections, adding, that under section 238 of the act, they can observe the election process.

To another question, ECP special Secretary Dr Sayed Asif Hussain added the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to hold general polls, adding, that we will utilize all available resources to conduct a transparent and peaceful election in the country.