ECP issues another notice to PTI chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) NA-45, Kurram-1, issued second notice to contesting candidate Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi in by-election from the said constituency to appear before him in person or through counsel on Saturday and explain his position regarding the alleged violation of code of conduct.

This comes following an earlier notice issued by the DEC on October 26 regarding the utilization of the services/assistance from Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir during the ongoing election campaign activities. This, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official, is tantamount to violation of para-8 of the ECP code of conduct.

The PTI chief was directed to appear before the DEC on October 27 at 11:00 a.m. in Parachinar, District Kurram, either in person or through a counsel to explain as to why necessary action under the law should not be taken against him by the Commission.

In case of failure to comply with the notice, the candidate was warned of ex-parte action in the form of recommendation to the Election Commission of Pakistan for proceeding against him under the law.

Imran did not appear before the DEC, which prompted the latter to issue another notice to the candidate.

The DEC has also issued notice to Bilal Wazir, Tehsil Chairman, Razmak, North Waziristan for violation of the code of conduct for by-election on NA-45, Kurram-1.

The PTI affiliated tehsil chairman has been asked to appear before the DEC in person or through his counsel at 12:00 p.m on October 29, to explain his position for violating the directives of the ECP and its code of conduct.