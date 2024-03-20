ECP Issues Code Of Conduct For Senate Elections
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday issued code of conduct for the contesting candidates, political parties, election agents and voters for Senate elections 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday issued code of conduct for the contesting candidates, political parties, election agents and voters for Senate elections 2024.
The ECP in a notification issued here barred the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents from propaganda, any opinion, or act against the glory of lslam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of this country, morality or public order, or material against independence of the parliament, judiciary, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
ECP advises all the candidates to abide by all directions and instructions issued by the election commission from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, and refrain from maligning the ECP in any form whatsoever.
Political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices and they shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner.
Similarly, any person in service of Pakistan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render support to any candidate in any form whatsoever.
The President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaign relating to election to
the Senate in any manner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith, said the notification.
While entering the polling station, each voter shall ensure that he or she does not possess mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.
For purposes of election expenses, candidate shall open an exclusive account or dedicate existing bank account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures.
A candidate shall not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened or dedicated for the purpose.
The returned candidates shall submit their return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five-day from the date of election, whereas other contesting candidates shall submit their election expenses on Form C to the Returning Officer within thirty-day of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act.
APP/adi/
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
28 shopkeepers held over price act violation5 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang inspects fair price shop at Ramazan Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
RCB launch anti encroachment drive5 minutes ago
-
162 power pilferers netted in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Kohat police rescue abducted woman, arrest suspect5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in ironing dispute5 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held with Hashish5 minutes ago
-
Jhang foils Qabza Mafia's illegal construction5 minutes ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits at Police Station5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues across Sukkur division5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.55m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
Unknown fire claims one life5 minutes ago