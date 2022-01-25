ECP issues disaggregated data of registered voters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released disaggregated data of registered male and female voters in Constituencies of National and provincial assemblies.

As per data of the ECP, the total registered voters in all 272 constituencies of the National Assembly are 121,634,417 while registered male voters are 66,687,695 (54.83%) and the registered female voters are 54,946,722 (45.17).

The variation between male and female voters in national assembly constituencies is 11,740,973 voters (9.65).

The total registered voters in all 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly are 69,255,984 while registered male voters are 37,711,033 (54.45%) and the registered female voters are 31,544,951 (45.55%).

The variation between male and female voters in Punjab Assembly constituencies is 6,166,082 voters (8.90%).

The total registered voters in all 130 constituencies of Sindh Assembly are 25,632,082 while registered male voters are 14,064,249 (54.

87%) and the registered female voters are 11,567,833 (45.13%) The variation between male and female voters in Sindh Assembly constituencies is 2,496,416 voters (9.74%).

The total registered voters in all 115 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are 20,766,199 while registered male voters are 11,542,902 (55.59%) and the registered female voters are 9,223,297 (44.41%) The variation between male and female voters in KP Assembly constituencies is 2,319,605 voters (11.17%).

The total registered voters in all 51 constituencies of Balochistan Assembly are 5,059,374 while registered male voters are 2,882,247 (56.97%) and the registered female voters are 2,177,127 (43.03%)The variation between male and female voters in Balochistan Assembly constituencies is as 705,120 voters (13.94%).