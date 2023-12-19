ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting candidates of 2024 Election

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued criteria of eligibility of contesting candidates of national and provincial assemblies’ seats for general election 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued criteria of eligibility of contesting candidates of national and provincial assemblies’ seats for general election 2024.

Provincial Election Commissioners Office spokesman told APP on Tuesday that as per Election Act 2017, the candidates should be the citizen of Pakistan having 25 years of age at the final date of filing of nomination paper. The candidate should be a registered voter in any part of Pakistan for the National Assembly and of the province contesting for provincial assembly’s seats.

It was mandatory for candidates of women reserved seats of the National Assembly to be a registered voter of that province and fulfill eligibility criteria mentioned in Articles 62-63 of the Constitution.

The proposers and seconders of candidates contesting on general seats should be voters of the relevant constituency while proposers and seconders of national and provincial assemblies women and non-Muslim seats to be voters of that province.

The proposers and seconders of candidates for National Assembly seats of non-Muslims should be registered voters in any part of the country.

The priority list issued by the political parties for reserved seats needs to be attached with the nomination papers of the candidate while a special account regarding election’s expenses is required to be opened by the candidates in any scheduled banks or details of an already opened account with nomination papers besides attaching bank statements.

It was mandatory for candidates to incorporate details of bank transactions from December 8, 2023 of bank statements that would be used for election expenses.

The candidates would submit an affidavit on stamp paper duly attested by oath commissioner with relevant asset details of wife, children and looked after siblings in Form-B. An authorized person can also submit nomination papers on behalf of a candidate subject to attestation by the notary public or oath commissioner.