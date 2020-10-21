ECP issues final electoral rolls: New registered voters reach 9,793,344

Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued final electoral rolls which claimed that the total number of registered voters has reached 115,748,753 with 64,080,419 (55 percent) males and 51,668,334 (45 percent) females adding 9,793,344 new voters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued final electoral rolls which claimed that the total number of registered voters has reached 115,748,753 with 64,080,419 (55 percent) males and 51,668,334 (45 percent) females adding 9,793,344 new voters.

According to the final voters lists with having details of voters of district and percentage of male and female voters, new voters have been added since the general election 2018 when the total registered voters were 105,955,409.

As per data shared by ECP, Punjab with 66,236,144 voters, including 36,372,639 males (55 percent) and 29,863,505 females (45 percent) leads in terms of total number of voters, followed by Sindh with 24,351,681 registered voters, including 13,444,314 males (55 percent) and 10,907,367 females (45 percent).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 19,533,964 registered voters, including 11,076,724 males (57 percent) and 8,457,240 females (43 percent) and Balochistan has 4,801,131 total registered voters, including 2,754,005 males (57 percent) and 2,047,126 females (43 percent).

Similarly, number of registered voters in Islamabad are 825,833 with 432.737 (52 percent) male voters and 393,096 (48 percent) female voters. Number of registered voters in Lahore are 5,949,004 (45%) with 3,252,969 male (55%) and 2,696,035 female voters (45%).

The total number of registered in Karachi Central are 1,966,945, while 1,646,187 voters in Karachi West, 1,507,345 in Karachi East, 1,174,124 voters in Karachi South and 1,367.106 in Korangi Karachi.

Total registered voters in Peshawar are 1,838,576 with 1,050,111 (57%) male voters and 788,465 (43%) are female voters. The registered voters in Quetta are 745,121 voters with 429,333 (58%) male and 315,788 (42%) female voters.