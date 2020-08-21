UrduPoint.com
ECP Issues Last Reminder To Political Parties On Accounts Statements' Submission

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Issuing its last reminder to political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed them to submit their statements of accounts for the financial year 2019-20 on or before August 29.

According to an official of ECP, so far 16 political parties have submitted their details of accounts as per requirement of the commission.

He said that the political parties were required to file such statements with the commission in terms of Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with Section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017.

Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party will submit a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities in a prescribed manner to the commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year.

The statement to be submitted to the ECP should accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head stating that no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the political party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

The statement of accounts will be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement should be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and should be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be accepted.

